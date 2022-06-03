Woman killed, man injured in Oceanside skydiving plane crash

A woman was killed and a man was in critical condition Friday when an airplane operated by a skydiving company crashed in a field near Oceanside Municipal Airport.

The aviation accident just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field was reported at about 2 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the two who had been aboard the GoJump Oceanside aircraft to a hospital for treatment of injuries, OPD Lt. Scott Garrett said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside Fire Department Batallion Chief Justin Klopfenstein said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

