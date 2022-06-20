Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Black educators were casualty of school integration, new book argues

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM PDT
Book Cover Image (2).PNG
Courtesy of Harvard Education Press
The book Jim Crow's Pink Slip: The Untold Story of Black Principal and Teacher Leadership is shown.

The landmark Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 ended “separate but equal” school discrimination and began the integration of American schools. But a new book tells the story of a little-known consequence of the ruling: Black educators losing their jobs.

"There were about 100,000 black principals and teachers who lost their jobs, who were summarily fired, dismissed and demoted. And the blame for their fiery dismissal and demotion was placed on the Brown decision. But in fact, it was white resistance to the Brown decision and not the decision, which was miraculous in a watershed moment for America," said Leslie T. Fenwick, author of the book Jim Crow’s Pink Slip: The Untold Story of Black Principal and Teacher Leadership.

Leslie T Fenwick headshot.jpg
Courtesy of Harvard Education Press
Leslie T. Fenwick is pictured in this undated photograph.

Fenwick, dean emerita of the school of education and a professor of education policy at Howard University in Washington, DC joined Midday Edition Monday to talk more about the book, and the legacy of the ousting of Black educators which lingers to this day.

"This is a great loss, and it's a loss that we've not recovered from," Fenwick said. "Prior to Brown, 35% to 50% of the educator workforce was Black. We have no state in 2022 that approaches that percentage."

Tags

LocalBooks
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
More News