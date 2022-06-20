San Diego County transitions to summer weather pattern

For the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts near or above average temperatures, fewer coastal low clouds, more high clouds, and perhaps even some monsoonal thunder at times.

The best chance for any measurable rain was expected to be over the mountains and deserts.

The atmosphere may begin to destabilize on Tuesday — the first day of summer — as moisture arrives.

By Wednesday, moisture was expected to increase dramatically, the NWS said. Depending on the amount of cloud cover, wind and instability, the county could see some showers, and even some thunderstorms.

Some drying was possible after Wednesday, but additional high-level moisture may continue over the region, continuing some chance of thunder over the mountains and deserts into the weekend.

Breezy northwest winds gusting at up to 25 knots were expected in coastal waters Sunday afternoon and evening. The strongest winds were expected in the outer coastal waters, especially near San Clemente Island. Otherwise, no hazardous marine weather was expected through Thursday.