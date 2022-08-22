U.S., Mexico officials commemorate groundbreaking of new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

U.S. and Mexican authorities commemorated the beginning of construction Monday of a new border crossing that has been more than two decades in the making.

The long-awaited Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is expected to improve the flow of trade and commerce in the region, and help to reduce long border wait times.

The new crossing is different from existing ports of entry in that it will incorporate a toll-road system, which will generate revenue to be divided between the U.S. and Mexico.

Construction of the new project is set to be completed by September 2024.

KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis joined Midday Edition on Monday with more details on the new crossing.

