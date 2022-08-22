Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

U.S., Mexico officials commemorate groundbreaking of new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT
Cars wait in line at the San Ysidro border crossing.
otzberg
Cars wait in line at the San Ysidro border crossing.

U.S. and Mexican authorities commemorated the beginning of construction Monday of a new border crossing that has been more than two decades in the making. 

The long-awaited Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is expected to improve the flow of trade and commerce in the region, and help to reduce long border wait times.

The new crossing is different from existing ports of entry in that it will incorporate a toll-road system, which will generate revenue to be divided between the U.S. and Mexico.

Construction of the new project is set to be completed by September 2024.

KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis joined Midday Edition on Monday with more details on the new crossing.

Local
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News