Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

First day of school, vaccination rates for the youngest in San Diego still lag behind

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT
Children get vaccinated for COVID-19
Nicholas McVicker
/
KPBS
A boy receiving his COVID-19 vaccines at Rady Children's Hospital on June 21, 2022

On Monday thousands of young, new students attended school for the first time. California's Transitional Kindergarten program is rolling out this year, and that means 4-year-old children are learning on campuses across the county. Very few in their age group have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, however.

According to data released Aug. 25 from San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, only 9% of children between 6 months and 4 years old and 47% of kids age 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.

Dr. Mark Sawyer, infectious disease specialist at Rady Children's Hospital and a professor of clinical pediatrics at UC San Diego, joined Midday Edition on Monday. He said the low vaccination rate is discouraging.

"We have been very careful to (observe) the safety data and the effectiveness data and the risk of COVID-19 in children. And when you go through that, you come to the conclusion that the best decision that parents can make is to vaccinate their children," said Sawyer, who is a member of the Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee that reviewed the COVID-19 vaccines. "But there are many parents who still have questions and that is reflected in these low vaccination rates."

People receive COVID-19 vaccines at the vaccination super station at Grossmont Center in La Mesa, Calif. Feb. 2, 2021.
Local
RELATED: San Diego County public health encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as school begins
City News Service

None of the school districts in San Diego County have mask mandates this fall. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other virus, Sawyer advises parents to teach their children to wash their hands, not to share things like water bottles and to keep them home when they're sick. And he said, in the case of COVID-19, test them to make sure they don't have have it before sending them to school.

"And get the vaccine," Sawyer said. "If you have questions about the vaccine talk to your children's physician and get your questions answered."

Tags

Local Tracking COVID-19
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
More News