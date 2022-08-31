Give Now
Scripps study outlines California cliffs at highest risk for collapse

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT
The rail line through Del Mar in this file photo, Dec. 11, 2018
Alison St John
A recent study form the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies the areas of California's coastline that are most at risk for erosion and collapse.

San Diego is no stranger to discussion surrounding the dangers of erosion.

A 2019 bluff collapse in Encinitas caused the death of three beach goers. And last month SANDAG announced the beginning of a $300 million effort to relocate a section of train tracks along the Del Mar coast due to erosion.

Despite the local focus on the region's delicate cliffs, San Diego does not rank among the most at-risk coastal areas for collapse.

According to the study, Northern California cliffs have eroded at a much higher rate in recent years.

Adam Young, who led the study, joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the findings.

