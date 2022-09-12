San Diego State ROTC to hold 9/11 memorial event on campus

To mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, San Diego State University's Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps Monday will host its annual memorial event on campus.

Monday's event will also feature Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy ROTC, along with a number of first responders from the San Diego State University Police Department and the San Diego Fire Department, as well as members of the SDSU Veterans Group.

On Sunday, the Army ROTC placed 2,977 individual flags in the ground on the south end of Hepner Hall — representing each victim of the 2001 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Monday's memorial will include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., commemorating the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center Complex was struck.

At that time, the San Diego Fire Department will ring a bell 21 times recognizing the years that have passed since the attack.

The remembrance will also feature several guest speakers and is open to the public.