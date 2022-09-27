Heat wave bears down on San Diego area

Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 106."

Less severe heat advisories were in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for coastal areas, including the cities of San Diego, Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and National City; and in valley regions such as Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

The weather service issued its standard cautions during hot stretches.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Caution was urged for those working or spending time outside. The NWS advised people to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

