Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Train service halted due to shifting coastal ground

By The Associated Press
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM PDT
Pacific Surfliner locomotive in an undated photo.
Amtrak California
Pacific Surfliner locomotive in an undated photo.

Metrolink and Amtrak train services have been suspended due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday that service has been suspended indefinitely in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties.

The move comes after a recent storm surge caused high tides and waves that shifted the coastal tracks.

Last year, the community faced a similar problem and the tracks were shut down for two weeks. Workers brought in additional boulders to help shore up the eroding coastline.

The Orange County Transportation Authority, which owns the tracks, will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss potential solutions.

Metrolink said service will remain suspended “until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped.”

Amtrak said it is working to provide train service through a partner with connecting bus service to cover the route.

Local
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News