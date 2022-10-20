Flu cases rise, county urges residents to be aware of symptoms to avoid spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials Thursday encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members.

According to the county, more than 1,600 San Diegans have been diagnosed with a lab-confirmed case of influenza this season. The 1,664 cases reported to the County since July 1 of this year, are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at the same time last year during the 2021- 22 flu season.

While the county monitors flu activity year-round, flu season is typically October to March or later each year.

"We have reason to believe that respiratory illnesses could be extremely disruptive in the region this year for businesses, hospitals, and people's lives," said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "San Diegans must do their part to prevent the spread of these illnesses.

"I want to remind San Diegans to use precautions we know are effective in protecting against illness, including the flu," she said.

At Patrick Henry High School, hundreds of students called in sick last week with an unknown respiratory illness. Tim McClain, a county spokesman, said that there was no specific update on the cause of the illness, but said that was fairly standard.

"Most cases of flu-like illness aren't tested, even in the COVID era," he told City News Service. "Flu is usually a clinical diagnosis; testing is typically done to evaluate for other causes when another diagnosis is suspected or when the right treatment isn't clear."

Respiratory illnesses historically increase during fall and winter as many people move gatherings indoors, but flu activity typically does not peak until December or January.

COVID-19 and influenza are both spread from person-to-person, especially indoors and in crowded places. Symptoms for both viruses include fever, headache, and muscle and joint pain, as well as a sore throat and coughing.

Since symptoms for both the flu and COVID are similar, but treatment varies, county officials said testing is the best tool to help sick individuals determine a plan of action.

"Get tested for COVID-19 and the flu when you develop respiratory symptoms and stay away from others if you are sick," Wooten said. "Protect yourself and your loved ones. Seek medical treatment if your symptoms worsen or if you have an underlying condition that puts you at an increased risk of severe outcomes from the flu or COVID."

During the 2021-2022 flu season, 4,192 flu cases were reported and eight San Diegans died from influenza. During the 2020-2021 flu season, a total of 848 influenza cases were reported in San Diego, including two deaths.

