Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Midway District height limit on ballot again

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT
Cars drive along a street in the Midway District with the Valley View Casino Center in the background, Aug. 29, 2018.
Katie Schoolov
Cars drive along a street in the Midway District with the Valley View Casino Center in the background, Aug. 29, 2018.

A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972.

Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.

The 50-year-old regulations were put in place to protect coastal views and prevent high-rise developments from being built. The dividing line is Interstate 5.

"Everything west of I-5 was to be subject to this height limit," KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen said. "Midway, despite not really being a coastal neighborhood, is west of I-5. So that's how it got grouped into the same category as neighborhoods like Pacific Beach and Point Loma, where folks do have concerns over blocking views of the coast."

Bowen joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about Measure C, as well as the latest legal challenge to the measure.

Tags

Local Voter Hub
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News