Midway District height limit on ballot again

A 'yes' vote on San Diego's Measure C would remove the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District, that has been in place since 1972.

Supporters of the proposed redevelopment of the area say removing the coastal height restriction is crucial for the realization of the Midway Rising plan, to redevelop the area around the Sports Arena which was recently selected by city leaders.

The 50-year-old regulations were put in place to protect coastal views and prevent high-rise developments from being built. The dividing line is Interstate 5.

"Everything west of I-5 was to be subject to this height limit," KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen said. "Midway, despite not really being a coastal neighborhood, is west of I-5. So that's how it got grouped into the same category as neighborhoods like Pacific Beach and Point Loma, where folks do have concerns over blocking views of the coast."

Bowen joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about Measure C, as well as the latest legal challenge to the measure.