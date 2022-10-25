Proposition 28 would guarantee $1 billion of public school funding to arts education

Proposition 28 on the November ballot would secure $1 billion of state education funding and designate it exclusively for art and music programs.

Supporters say it would create a safeguard for arts programs across the state's public schools as these classes are often the first to be cut and artistic instruction in school is essential in fostering the creativity and curiosity of students. Schools with more low-income students would get more funding.

The proposal has drawn a wide coalition of supporters, including educators, Hollywood actors and musicians. As of now, no group or organization has filed official opposition to Prop 28.

CalMatters K-12 Education reporter Joe Hong joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more.