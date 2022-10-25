Give Now
Proposition 28 would guarantee $1 billion of public school funding to arts education

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT
IMG_0146.jpg
M.G. Perez
Michael Clark, 13, works with his classmate Thalia Medrano, 13, on a group mural art project at C.P.M.A, January 25, 2022

Proposition 28 on the November ballot would secure $1 billion of state education funding and designate it exclusively for art and music programs.

Supporters say it would create a safeguard for arts programs across the state's public schools as these classes are often the first to be cut and artistic instruction in school is essential in fostering the creativity and curiosity of students. Schools with more low-income students would get more funding.

The proposal has drawn a wide coalition of supporters, including educators, Hollywood actors and musicians. As of now, no group or organization has filed official opposition to Prop 28.

CalMatters K-12 Education reporter Joe Hong joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more.

Local Voter Hub
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
