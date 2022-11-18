Give Now
How do you manage your mental health? KPBS wants to hear from you.

By Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Published November 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
A colorful mural in downtown San Diego depicts a frowning face alongside a smiling face to show the two sides of a person dealing with mental illness, Oct. 4, 2019.
Tarryn Mento
/
KPBS
A colorful mural in downtown San Diego depicts a frowning face alongside a smiling face to show the two sides of a person dealing with mental illness, Oct. 4, 2019.

Mental health is important for overall health, but are you thinking about your own well being? It impacts all aspects of our life, including personal relationships.

The CDC estimates 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental illness each year. Here in San Diego County rates of psychological distress and substance abuse have been increasing. Kids are impacted too, a recent CDC study estimated more than a third of high school teens experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, the San Diego County region is facing a shortage of behavioral health workers.

KPBS wants to hear how San Diegans are navigating the system and what challenges or success they have found.

Do you think about your mental health? If so, KPBS wants to hear from you. Have you sought help, what made you decide to or not? If so, did you ultimately receive the support you needed?

Matt Hoffman
I am a general assignment reporter. In addition to covering the latest news and issues that are relevant to the San Diego community, I like to dig deeper to find the voices and perspectives that other media often miss.
See stories by Matt Hoffman
Have a tip or a story idea? Send it my way

