How do you manage your mental health? KPBS wants to hear from you.

Mental health is important for overall health, but are you thinking about your own well being? It impacts all aspects of our life, including personal relationships.

The CDC estimates 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental illness each year. Here in San Diego County rates of psychological distress and substance abuse have been increasing. Kids are impacted too, a recent CDC study estimated more than a third of high school teens experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. At the same time, the San Diego County region is facing a shortage of behavioral health workers.

KPBS wants to hear how San Diegans are navigating the system and what challenges or success they have found.

Do you think about your mental health? If so, KPBS wants to hear from you. Have you sought help, what made you decide to or not? If so, did you ultimately receive the support you needed?