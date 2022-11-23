Traffic and turkey are on the minds of holiday travelers at the airport

More than 80,000 travelers are expected to pass through San Diego International Airport for the rest of the week with another huge rush on Sunday.

The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally considered the busiest travel day of the year, and there was added congestion and traffic because of the continued construction at Terminal 1.

“We closed the Terminal 1 parking lot over the summer, so that means that the only available parking we have is in the Terminal 2 parking plaza,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, spokesperson for the San Diego Airport Authority.

Airport officials continue to strongly recommend travelers be dropped off and picked up by family or friends any time before Sunday. Along with public transportation, there are free shuttles between the airport and the Old Town Transit Center through the weekend.

Bridy Burkes is visiting from Idaho. “It’s been a smooth trip through here. It ran well with lots of people, but it’s pretty easy to navigate”, she said.

Another traveler, Kirsten Kregl is headed back home to Minnesota after already spending time with family in San Diego. She remained hopeful and said, “We haven’t had any lines so far, but we still have to get through security.”