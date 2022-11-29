Major two-day conference on homelessness underway

A major conference dedicated to solving homelessness goes underway Wednesday. Experts on the issue are coming to San Diego from around the country to participate.

The name of the two-day conference portends something big: “Solutions For San Diego.”

It’s being hosted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH). It's the first time the organization ever hosted such a meeting.

More than 600 people will gather for the two-day event. The RTFH said they’ll collaborate, learn and build on best practices.

The conference has major support from more than 30-organizations working to solve homelessness. The RTFH said that it exemplifies the desire to solve the region’s biggest crisis and come together to share ideas and strategies.

Part of the conference will honor frontline workers who see the problem up close, every day.

The RTFH grew out of a mayoral task force nearly 40 years ago. The problem is worse in 2022 than ever before, so there are high hopes the conference will produce solutions that will move San Diego closer to finally solving a problem that has so far proven unsolvable.