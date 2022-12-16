New study reveals partisan gap of trust in U.S. elections widened in 2022

According to a new survey from the Yankelovich Center at UC San Diego, the partisan gap of trust in the integrity of U.S. elections grew wider in the 2022 midterm elections.

The survey results showed Democrats are over twice as likely to view the results of this November’s election as accurate, whereas Republicans are more than five times as likely to suspect significant fraud.

The survey also showed that regardless of partisanship, voters tend to have more faith in their own state's elections than others.

Thad Kousser, a political science professor and co-director of the Yankelovich Center, joined Midday Edition on Friday with more.

