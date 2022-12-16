Give Now
New study reveals partisan gap of trust in U.S. elections widened in 2022

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM PST
Ballot boxes at the East San Diego Masonic Temple in San Carlos on Mar. 3, 2020.
KPBS Staff
According to a new survey from the Yankelovich Center at UC San Diego, the partisan gap of trust in the integrity of U.S. elections grew wider in the 2022 midterm elections.

The survey results showed Democrats are over twice as likely to view the results of this November’s election as accurate, whereas Republicans are more than five times as likely to suspect significant fraud.

The survey also showed that regardless of partisanship, voters tend to have more faith in their own state's elections than others.

Thad Kousser, a political science professor and co-director of the Yankelovich Center, joined Midday Edition on Friday with more.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
