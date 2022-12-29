North County organizations mobilize after migrants are dropped off at local transit stops

A video taken at an Oceanside shelter shows a group of migrants sitting on the floor eating a makeshift Christmas dinner.

In the video they can be heard thanking the volunteers for their meal.

They were one the groups that was dropped off on Christmas Eve at the Rancho Del Oro Sprinter station in Oceanside. Max Disposti, with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center said the fact that they were left there on a holiday meant fewer resources and help were available.

"Even the nonprofits available might not be able to step in right away," he said. "(It) was just a very not thoughtful thing to do, from the Border Patrol stand point of view."

Disposti was one of the people providing support to the migrants who, he said, were coming from Colombia, Nicaragua, and Turkey — all trying to get in touch with their sponsor families.

And while the Rancho Del Oro Sprinter station is a local commuter line, it has no direct connection to the airport, where many migrants hoped to find a flight to their final destinations.

"They were not even aware of their whereabouts. Where they were, why they were there, how far they were from the airport," Dispoti said. "They had no food, no water, no support, no cell phone lines or charge."

Similar drop-offs were reported in El Cajon. But Disposti said many of the migrants he's helped were processed in Arizona. Federal authorities confirm they sometimes move people from the place where they are being processed to a different "sector" along the border.

"These are people that are already being vetted by U.S. immigration services," Disposti said. "These are people that already have sponsors in the U.S. They apply for a refugee status, for legal asylum status, or (they are) in the process of being recognized."

He’s been providing airport transportation to some of the migrants this week.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond tweeted Wednesday more than 1,000 migrants have been dropped off in San Diego — straining local resources available.

We have 600 beds in San Diego County for asylum seekers and those we need to get off the street.



The Federal Government has strained those resources by dropping off more than 1,000 migrants in the past four days. It's simply unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/9JtNFyJKWE — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 28, 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to say if more drop offs in San Diego would be happening, but did provide a statement:

"CBP works diligently to ensure that releases are conducted in a safe manner and that all noncitizens released from custody are provided essential support upon release and may access transportation to continue to their destinations." U.S. Customs and Border Protection

With the uncertainty of future migrant drop-offs, North County organizations are mobilizing to be prepared.

"We had a meeting with city officials, with community based organizations to plan for how we will respond if there are additional asylum seeking migrants who are are dropped off in our community," said Greg Anglea, with Interfaith Community Services.

Anglea said community members wanting to help and get involved can reach out to supporting organizations throughout the county.