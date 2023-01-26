Average San Diego County gas price rises for sixth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.583.

The average price has increased 4.6 cents over the past six days, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Dec. 31, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.6 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.852 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 15th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing 2.1 cents to $3.502. It has risen 23.5 cents over the past 15 days, including 3.5 cents Wednesday, after dropping 2.3 cents during the five-day streak of decreases.

The national average price is 12.3 cents more than one week ago, 40 cents higher than one month ago and 16 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.514 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

"Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating."