Historic memorial park will honor San Diegans lost to AIDS

It's been a long time coming.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria led a group of elected officials and many others responsible for planning the first of its kind AIDS memorial honoring those lost in the epidemic.

The groundbreaking, Friday morning, took place on a half-acre lot that will become the new Olive Street Park in Banker's Hill.

AIDS Memorial Task Force / City of San Diego Artist rendering of Olive Street Park and AIDS Memorial. A project by the City of San Diego to honor people lost in the early years of the epidemic.

"Many who died of AIDS died alone with the complete rejection of their blood family…but, we, their chosen family will always remember them in our hearts," Nicole Murray Ramirez, co-chair of the city's AIDS Memorial Task Force, said.

The task force has been working for more than 30 years to make the project happen.

Most of the people who came to share in the historic moment and groundbreaking experienced the early days of the AIDS epidemic. While they survived, they lost so many friends and soul mates.

The memorial will include the names of 8,000 San Diegans who died before life-saving treatments were available.

Tino Graciano was one of them.

"Big Mike" Phillips, Graciano's best friend and caretaker until he died in 1989, participated in the groundbreaking.

"To be here today, to be able to stand and put my foot on the shovel, to say we don’t forget you, we still love you, and because you had to die of this horrible disease that does not mean you’re not going to be remembered and go in vain," Phillips said.

Graciano and Phillips moved to San Diego from San Antonio, Texas and Phillips stayed after Graciano's death and has become a community leader supporting and raising money for HIV/AIDS organizations.

Courtesy of "Big Mike" Phillips "Big Mike" Phillips with his late best friend Tino Graziano who died of AIDS in 1989 in this undated photo.

There is a long legacy of San Diegans who have supported people living and dying with AIDS.

Laurie Leonard started Mama’s Kitchen inspired by her mother's cooking, the death of her brother from AIDS and the need to feed patients who were going hungry.

Gary Cheatham founded Auntie Helen’s Fluff and Fold in 1988, doing laundry for patients who could not. Gary later died of AIDS.

Being Alive San Diego is continuing this legacy of care by assisting and educating San Diegan’s living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

"We serve about 10,000 people annually that would not have access to healthcare otherwise and then help them keep their life above water," said Shannon Wagner, executive director of Being Alive.

The new park and memorial will take two years to complete before opening to the public.

“Let us build this memorial not just as a tribute to the past but as a symbol of hope for the future," said Stephen Whitburn, City Councilmember for District 3.

