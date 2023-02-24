Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego leaders push to repeal state law decriminalizing loitering for prostitution

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published February 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM PST
Local San Diego leaders gather at a press conference to discuss Senate Bill 357. San Diego, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Local San Diego leaders gather at a press conference to discuss Senate Bill 357. San Diego, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023.

Mayors, police and anti-human trafficking advocates came together in San Diego county Thursday with one goal in mind — repealing Senate Bill 357, which decriminalizes loitering for the intent to sell sex.

The Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition’s Marisa Ugarte had some strong words about the bill.

“SB 357 is a smokescreen, and it was the beginning of a test to legalize prostitution all over,” she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Handcuffs handcuffed”.jpg
Public Safety
RELATED: Sex trafficking probe leads to 48 arrests in National City
City News Service

Earlier this week a large sting operation led to over 48 arrests in San Diego and National City. Police said eight teenagers — ranging in age from 13 to 17 — were victims of a human trafficking operation.

Advocate Shane Harris said the bill puts youth, and particularly those in foster care, at a higher risk for sexual exploitation.

“Not only did it make it difficult for law enforcement to seek out and deal with human trafficking and prostitution rings, but it has made it difficult for children to be defended. Because for those who were perpetrating, it defended them,” Harris said.

But attorney Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi said the bill is intended to help people report exploitation and protect women, people of color and the LGBTQ community from harassment by authorities.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.
Local
RELATED: California will end arrests for loitering for prostitution
The Associated Press

So she wants to see data that the bill is ineffective.

“That outcry doesn't hold water,” the poverty and civil rights attorney said. “The reason for that is we need to ensure that individuals feel secure in seeking help without fear of incarceration, without fear of a criminal record, without fear of having your kids taken away or losing your home.”

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and National City Police Chief Jose Tellez said traffickers have become more brazen since the passage of SB 357.

Ugarte worries the bill could lead to more people being trapped in sex work or sex trafficking.

“Slavery is not work. Enslaving a child that cannot consent is a travesty of justice. A woman that is enslaved because of economic violence or gender inequality is slavery,” she said.

Harris said he issued a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro-Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon calling for the repeal of the law.

Tags

Local Law EnforcementLaw
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News