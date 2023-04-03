Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Storm-damaged stretch of SR-78 set to reopen

By City News Service
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT
Caltrans crews working on filling sinkhole on Highway 78.jpg
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
Caltrans crews work on filling sinkhole after a culvert collapsed under the westbound lanes of Highway 78 in Vista, Calif. on March 20, 2023.

A stretch of state Route 78 near MiraCosta College that has been closed for emergency repairs for three weeks is slated to reopen this week, authorities reported Monday.

The roughly 1 3/4-mile section of the freeway between College Boulevard and El Camino Real in Oceanside is expected to be back in operation in time for Wednesday morning's commute, according to Caltrans.

Following the reopening, crews will close the eastbound side of the route in the area so they can repair the damaged culverts that caused the problem, said Hayden Manning, a spokesman for the state transportation agency.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close," he said. "Motorists should expect lanes to remain closed for approximately three weeks."

Over the period, motorists will detour around the closure at El Camino Real and proceed east on Vista Way to the eastbound SR-78 College Boulevard onramp.

The westbound side of the route in the area was shut down March 15 following a heavy rainstorm.

Tags

Local Transportation
More News