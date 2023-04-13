San Diego weekend arts events: Music and art in the desert, piñatas and Wayne Thiebaud

'Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration'

Visual art

This exhibit of more than 80 piñatas and piñata-informed works by Latinx artists from around the country has been on view at Mingei International Museum since late October, but local, cross-border artist Diana Benavídez recently shared that the Mingei has acquired two of her piñatas for their permanent collection.

A piñata is traditionally an object intended to be made cheaply and then destroyed for fun — using cardboard or papier-mâché, adorned with brightly colored crepe paper cut into strips and often stuffed with candy. It's not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of museum permanent collections.

"It's been part of this, like, delirious dream that I've had since I was 12 where I've wanted to save piñatas, I wanted to find a way to preserve them forever. And this is basically accomplishing that. It's like these two pieces are going to live on forever," Benavídez said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Artist Diana Benavídez is shown with several of her piñata sculptures at Mingei International Museum in an Apr. 10, 2023 photo.

This exhibit is one of the first ever collections of piñatas as art, originating at the Craft in America Center in Los Angeles in 2021. Using the Mingei's spacious second floor, the project was able to expand significantly, and bring in more piñatas.

Benavídez was originally drawn to the piñata when she was growing up in Tijuana, working in a candy store that made and sold piñatas. Now, she uses the craft as her primary art form — in order to tell difficult stories or send political messages.

"The piñata by nature is a violent object. There's violence — and joy," Benavídez said. "People associate piñatas in a joyful way, so they're not intimidated to approach the piñata."

Benavídez has a handful of works in the exhibition. The two piñatas acquired by the Mingei are from her "Text Me When You Get Home" series, a collection of pieces that speak to the rituals and actions women take in order to feel safe.

Details: On view through Apr. 30. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$15 (free every third Thursday, Apr. 18).

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Music, Rock, Indie, Electronic, Hip-hop, Rap

Coachella, the multi-weekend outdoor music festival in Indio, CA kicks off this weekend — and it will also livestream for free on YouTube so you can make your own "couch-ella."

Festival headliners for each day are Bad Bunny, K-pop group BlackPink and Frank Ocean. Other highlights on Friday are: a DJ set from actor Idris Elba, FKJ and the Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers. On Saturday, don't miss Boy Genius, Horsegirl and teen girl rockers The Linda Lindas.

On Sunday, catch Sudan Archives, Alex G, Weyes Blood and Bjork — performing arrangements from decades of her work with a full orchestra.

This weekend is sold out. If you already have tickets for the festival, map out your schedule before arriving, because cell service is not to be trusted at the polo fields and temper your expectations about being able to hit every band on your radar. Most of all: stay hydrated. (Of course, this is a bit easier from the couch .)

Details: Set times are still unreleased. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14-16 and 21-23. Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio. Free livestream; festival passes for weekend two are $549+.

Desert X

Visual art

One more desert option: Desert X is a site-specific art festival that has taken place in the Coachella Valley every other year since 2017. This year features 12 installations and sculptures scattered throughout Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Desert Hot Springs, all free and open to the public every day, from sunrise to sunset, through May 7.

Tips: For a day trip, plot a route ahead of time of a handful of works you're most interested in seeing, and consider taking a circular route to and from the desert to maximize your stops — entering Palm Desert from the south through the local mountains, and exiting Palm Springs from the north along the I-10. For longer visits, create several mini-routes by area, or save the locations of each piece in your favorite map app. Plan to do lots of walking over desert terrain (in very little shade) — and there's also lots of driving.

Julia Dixon Evans Torkwase Dyson's "Liquid A Place" is shown in Palm Desert in a Mar. 31, 2023 photo. It will be on view as part of Desert X through May 7, 2023.

My favorite: Torkwase Dyson's "Liquid A Place" is a large, black, climb-on sculpture, intended to connect a visitor's physical memory of water with that of the landscape. More: Rana Begum's vivid yellow "Chainlink" maze; Matt Johnson's "Sleeping Figure," inexplicably constructed out of a dozen full-size shipping freight containers; billboards of photography by Tyre Nichols, who was killed by police in January; and Cahuilla member Gerald Clarke's "Immersion."

It's also worth mentioning that the desert itself is a work of art right now, with wildflowers everywhere, green hillsides and snow-capped mountains.

Details: On view daily through May 7. Various locations in the Coachella Valley mapped here . Free.

Malashock A 2017 photo of Malashock dancers Justin Viernes, Andrea Rehm and Lara Segura.

Perpetual (e)Motion

Dance, Contemporary

Malashock Dance Company will present two performances of a trio of new contemporary dance works, each choreographed for this show. The choreographers include Christopher K. Morgan, Tristan Griffin and founder John Malashock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 16. Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave., Rolando. $15-45.

'Thiebaud': Wayne Thiebaud at Tasende Gallery

Visual art

Tasende Gallery just opened a special pop-up of paintings by late American artist Wayne Thiebaud, who famously painted simple, ordinary things like pie and ice cream. One of those ice cream paintings is on view in the pop-up, along with about 10 other works, including a sampling of Theibaud's landscapes, figurative pieces, cityscapes and food portraits.

Paul Thiebaud Gallery Wayne Thiebaud's "Four Sandwiches" is a 2003 oil painting.

Details: On view through Apr. 22. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m to 5 p.m Saturday. Tasende Gallery, 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free.

Dinur, Montgomery and the 'Classical' Symphony

Music, Classical

The San Diego Symphony, guest conducted by Yaniv Dinur and featuring pianist Awadagin Pratt, will play Prokofiev's "Classical" Symphony as well as new work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery — a piece for piano and strings that was written with Pratt in mind.

Montgomery's work is energetic and bewitching. Here's a composition from her 2015 album, "Strum."

Details: Three performances. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 13 and Friday, Apr. 14 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15 at the Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. $50-$105.

'Confident Lines in a Strange Sky'

Music, Visual art

A collection of instrumental musicians will come together to play a special concert of compositions by four contemporary composers — Brad Beyenhof, Amos Gillespie, Amy Wurtz and Trevor Patricia Watkin. Expect boundary-pushing music designed to give center stage to those instruments you don't typically see getting all the solos (like the bassoon, English horn or double bass).

Andrea Overturf Two of Andrea Overturf's sculptures that were previously on display at The Studio Door in Hillcrest.

Also on view at the venue is an exhibition of art by English horn player Andrea Overturf. You can learn more about Overturf's intricate and strange mixed-media assemblages in this recent feature by KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando.

Details: 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Saturday, Apr. 15. First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio S., Mission Valley. $15-$55.

For more arts events, to submit your own, or to sign up for the KPBS/Arts newsletter, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar.

