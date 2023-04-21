Chicano Park Day happening Saturday in Barrio Logan

A special anniversary will be celebrated at Chicano Park on Saturday, April 22.

It’s been 53 years since the protests that led to the park’s creation. That number has particular significance in the Aztec calendar: new beginnings.

The elders who fought for the park's creation in the 1970s will take a seat, giving the younger generation of Chicanos a new beginning as community leaders.

The festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s family friendly, free and open to the public.