Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Chicano Park Day happening Saturday in Barrio Logan

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT
CHICANOPREVIEW.jpg
Katie Hyson / KPBS
Chicano Park was born from resistance, when a crowd of Chicanos used their bodies to stop bulldozers from turning the land into a highway patrol station.

A special anniversary will be celebrated at Chicano Park on Saturday, April 22.

It’s been 53 years since the protests that led to the park’s creation. That number has particular significance in the Aztec calendar: new beginnings.

IMG_C49AF6A69C79-1.jpeg
Local
RELATED: San Diego weekend arts events: Chicano Park Day, Anne Mudge and the Bard's 459th birthday
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The elders who fought for the park's creation in the 1970s will take a seat, giving the younger generation of Chicanos a new beginning as community leaders.

The festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s family friendly, free and open to the public.

For more information and a performance lineup, click here.

Tags

Local Latinx
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
More News