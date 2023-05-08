Warmer weather forecast for San Diego County

Slightly warmer weather is predicted in San Diego County Monday, with breezy onshore winds occurring each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

A healthy marine layer was rolled in Sunday bringing night and morning low clouds extending into the valleys for the next several days, forecasters said.

Chances for widespread, though generally light precipitation were predicted for Tuesday into Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures and strong onshore winds.

A pattern change later in the week may lead to gradual warming by next weekend.

Northwest winds with gusts around 20 knots were expected over outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Thursday. The strongest winds were likely on Tuesday, with gusts approaching 25 knots.

