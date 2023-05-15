Warm weather expected for San Diego County

Warm weather was predicted for San Diego County through the middle of the week while a coastal eddy and shallow marine layer may keep areas west of the mountains cooler and cloudy at times, the National Weather Service said.

Increasing moisture was likely to bring scattered thunderstorms by the middle of the week, mainly over the mountains and high deserts, forecasters said.

Fog could be dense at times over the coastal waters beginning Tuesday, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, no hazardous winds or seas were forecast through Thursday.

At the beaches, south swells of 3 to 4 feet were likely to generate periods of elevated to high surf this week. Highest surf could be on south- facing beaches. Sets of 6 to 8 feet were likely Wednesday through Friday. Strong rip currents were likely.