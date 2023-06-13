Students see dual enrollment as way to save time, money for college

Breanna Hinojosa graduated from Mira Mesa High School in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

She was able to take advantage of a time and cost-saving opportunity to jumpstart her college career before the worldwide shutdown.

A high school counselor suggested she take dual enrollment college courses through Miramar Community College while completing her senior year.

The dual enrollment program helped her discover a new love for learning.

“With college classes, they were just two days, and you had a lot more time to study and do your homework. When I wasn’t in class (at Mira Mesa High School), I would do my homework and have so much time. I like the layout of college classes knowing what to expect and not just having things thrown at you," Hinojosa said.

Taking dual enrollment classes through a community college is free for high school students because of funding provided by the state.

Students in the San Diego Unified School District also have textbook costs covered.

It’s a win-win for more than 1,500 juniors and seniors who split their time between their high school classroom and the Miramar campus.

The number of high school students taking college classes through the San Diego Community College District has reached a new high. In just the past year, that number has increased 30%.

Dual enrollment also streamlines the process without additional testing and requirements.

“High school students taking Advanced Placement courses (in the past) would have to take an AP test and make a certain score in order to get college credit. By taking dual enrollment courses, they’re getting college credit right off the bat. As long as you pass the course, you have college credit," said Adrian Gonzales, Miramar College vice president of Student Services.

Nationwide, dual enrollment at community colleges has increased by more than 8% every year since the COVID-19 shutdown. College professors also travel to high schools to teach courses and online classes are an option, too.

It's paid off for Hinojosa, she was accepted for the fall freshmen class at UCLA. She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology.