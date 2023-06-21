Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Qualcomm to lay off hundreds of workers at its San Diego headquarters

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT
In a few weeks, more than 400 employees at one of San Diego’s premier companies will be looking for work. Qualcomm says weak demand for smartphones is to blame. KPBS reporter John Carroll talked to an economic expert to put the Qualcomm layoffs into perspective.

Four hundred fifteen people in mainly high-paying, six-figure jobs will be gone from Qualcomm by mid-July. That’s out of nearly 13,000 employees at company headquarters here in San Diego.

KPBS asked University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin to characterize how those losses will impact San Diego's overall economy.

“This will be a hit, but it’s not going to be a large hit. You hate to see people lose their jobs, but again, in terms of the overall economy, this one situation is not going to have a big impact," Gin said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The Qualcomm headquarters building in San Diego, Nov. 2, 2011.
Associated Press
/
Associated Press
The Qualcomm headquarters building in San Diego, Nov. 2, 2011.

The layoffs won’t come as a surprise to anyone who follows financial news. Qualcomm reported sales of chips that are used in smartphones were down 17% from last year. The company’s net income fell 42% in the first quarter of this year.

Gin said the pandemic gets a lot of the blame.

“Technology companies just expanded rapidly to take advantage of the fact that people were doing things online, they needed electronic gadgets and so on. And they might have overhired," he said.

Chip-maker Qualcomm said Thursday it is buying NXP Semiconductors in a deal valued at approximately $38.1 billion.
Science & Technology
RELATED: Advances in artificial intelligence create a new Qualcomm
Thomas Fudge
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The layoffs are happening against the backdrop of a fairly robust economy in San Diego County.

“Our unemployment rate is 3.7%. That’s really low and we’re adding jobs at a pretty healthy pace," Gin said.

But Gin also said the Qualcomm news provides a note of caution.

“The worry is that we’re seeing layoffs in other companies as well.  But right now job growth is strong, the unemployment rate is low. So hopefully those people are able to find employment elsewhere," he said.

Those people, along with 80 from Qualcomm’s Bay Area operations are losing their jobs as well. A sour economic note one hopes doesn’t become a harbinger.

Tags

Local Business
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

More News