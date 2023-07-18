Give Now
Caltrans crews shut down northbound SR-67 after finding sinkhole

By City News Service
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT
The CalTrans logo appears on the back of a person's safety vest. Oceanside, Calif. April 5, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The CalTrans logo appears on the back of a person's safety vest. Oceanside, Calif. April 5, 2023.

Caltrans crews closed all northbound lanes of State Route 67 in the Lakeside/Ramona area Tuesday for an emergency sinkhole repair.

All traffic from just north of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road to just south of Foster Truck Trail was using the southbound lanes, with one-way traffic control. Northbound lanes were expected to remain closed through Wednesday. An exact completion time was not known.

A sinkhole around six-feet deep was discovered under northbound lanes at about 3 a.m. Tuesday during scheduled paving operations. It is believed the damaged is the result of underground runoff from this winter's storms, a Caltrans statement said.

The emergency work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations, according to the statement.

