National City teacher facing new sex charges involving second minor victim

Editor's note: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A Lincoln Acres Elementary School teacher already charged with engaging in sex acts with a former student is facing new charges involving a second minor victim.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, was arrested and charged earlier this year in connection with allegations that she groomed a 13-year-old former student, exchanged illicit photographs with the boy and engaged in sex acts with the teen.

An amended complaint filed this week lists new charges of lewd act upon a child and attempted lewd act upon a child involving a victim identified as John Doe 2. The charges indicate the boy was under 14 years old at the time of the offenses, which allegedly occurred in early 2020.

Prosecutors have not commented on whether the second victim was also a former student, but one of the charged offenses in the complaint lists an act that allegedly occurred in a classroom.

Ma remains in custody without bail. She now faces over 150 years to life in state prison if convicted of all 19 felony counts and allegations she is charged with.

Ma was initially arrested in March after a parent suspected her son was "possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher," according to the National City Police Department.

Earlier this year, a prosecutor described Ma's behavior towards John Doe 1 as "obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous" and that her illicit involvement with the boy began when he was 12 years old. Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart said that upon her arrest, a photograph of the boy was found in her wallet, she had jewelry bearing his initials and love letters to the boy were discovered in her classroom.

Ma, who was named one of the county's top educators last year, was a classroom teacher and technology site liaison at the campus.