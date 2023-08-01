County animal shelters waive pet adoption fees in August

San Diego County's Department of Animal Services will waive pet adoption fees starting Tuesday throughout the month of August as part of a national "Clear the Shelters" effort.

Shelters in the county are nearly full of animals. The department has participated in the campaign since 2016 and has adopted out 644 pets, including 302 last year.

Nationally, the Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes since 2015. Last year's national campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.

All animals adopted from county shelters will be spayed or neutered, have vaccinations, a microchip and a one-year license for dogs in the service area.

Visit the adoption page at to pick out first, second and third choices for pets.

Walk-in hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.