Warm weather headed to San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT
Sun beats down on a sweltering Allied Gardens Park on Jul 27, 2023.
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Sun beats down on a sweltering Allied Gardens Park on Jul 27, 2023.

High pressure centered over northern Mexico was predicted to strengthen across Southern California Friday through the weekend, bringing a warming trend, the National Weather Service said.

Onshore flow may strengthen early next week, spreading cooler conditions inland through the middle of next week.

Night and morning coastal low clouds should become patchier over the weekend and not spread as far inland.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures from 73 to 77 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 80 to 84 degrees. It should be sunny in the mountains with highs from 86 to 96. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs around 110.

Some afternoon clouds could return to the mountains around the middle of next week, but chances for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains remain under 15%.

An excessive-heat warning was issued from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts.

Local Weather
