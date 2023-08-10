Cooler weather, chance of San Diego County mountain showers

There was a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in San Diego County mountains Thursday with cooler weather, then slowly warmer Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Along the coast Thursday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 71 to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were predicted to be partly cloudy with highs of 77. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 75 to 85. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 99 to 103.

A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the mountains were predicted for Sunday and again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered showers and a 5% chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters were expected through Thursday afternoon. No hazardous marine weather was expected Friday through the middle of next week.

There was a 5% chance of thunderstorms at the beaches through Thursday. Beachgoers should immediately seek shelter if lightning occurs.

