Cooling trend continues in San Diego County

A cooling trend in the San Diego area continues Wednesday into Thursday followed by slight warming into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

This was likely to be followed by cooler temperatures for Sunday into the middle of next week as a low-pressure system develops somewhere in the vicinity of the West Coast, the NWS said.

The marine layer was expected to remain deep enough for night and morning coastal low clouds to extend well inland across much of the valleys.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 72 to 75 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 76 to 79. It should be sunny in the mountains with highs from 76 to 86. The deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs around 100.

Stronger onshore flow Wednesday could weaken on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

A low-pressure system off the California coast on Saturday was predicted to move near the coast for Sunday and Monday followed by increasing spread into the middle of next week.

High temperatures were expected to lower slightly on Sunday followed by continued cooling into the middle of next week. A deeper marine layer was likely to continue into early next week with night and morning coastal low clouds extending well inland across much of the valleys.