Some drizzle reported overnight in San Diego area with deep marine layer

The marine layer remained around 4,000 feet deep early Monday morning over San Diego County with a saturated layer around 2,000 feet deep below the base of the marine inversion, the National Weather Service said.

There was some drizzle overnight with the greatest concentration of light measurable amounts for the coast and valleys and along the lower coastal mountain slopes, the NWS said.

There was clearing of the low clouds overnight from the west across the coastal waters with the clearing approaching the inner coastal waters, forecasters said.

Along the coast Monday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with morning drizzle and high temperatures from 74 to 77 degrees. Inland valleys were expected to be mostly cloudy with morning drizzle and highs from 76 to 81. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 73 to 83. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 97.

A weak low-pressure system may remain off the coast of California for Monday and Tuesday with high pressure to the south expanding slightly northward into southern California, forecasters said. The marine layer could become a little shallower along with some greater afternoon clearing.

A larger low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday should move southward on Thursday, then move inland on Friday with high pressure to the south expanding into southern California next week, the NWS said.

High temperatures were expected to rise on Friday with the warming continuing through next weekend.