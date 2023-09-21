SDSU academic workers rally for new contract, better pay

Student academic workers rallied on the campus of San Diego State Thursday, calling on the California State University system to continue their current contract negotiations in good faith.

Talks involving 10,000 members of the UAW 4123 have stalled since May, with the university system offering a 4% pay increase.

The union members include teaching, graduate and instructional support assistants. Many of them make less than the California state minimum wage of $15.50 an hour.

Within the city of San Diego, the minimum wage is $16.30.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Emily Valella (with bullhorn), is a UAW 4123 worker who tutors players in the SDSU athletic department.

Emily Valella is a tutor for the San Diego State athletic department.

"Without us, their athletes would not excel academically and their reputation would crumble," Valella shouted into a bullhorn at the union rally.

Every year, San Diego State’s athletic department produces tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the university. No matter the sport, there are tutors who make just $16.20 an hour.

“The athletics department is the cash cow of the CSU. They bring in a lot of money and, despite that, the CSU still refuses to meet our demands at the bargaining table," Valella said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS UAW 4123 academic workers rallied outside the SDSU president's office Thursday to bring attention to their stalled contract negotiations with the CSU administration.

The rally rolled up to the front door of the office of SDSU President Adela de la Torre, with the students hoping to get her attention.

Brittany Santos-Derieg is the president's chief of staff. She stepped outside the office to observe the protesters.

“I just want to be here to make sure we’re hearing the students, supporting them and then seeing what we can do to make sure that we are advocating with the system," Santos-Derieg said. She also confirmed that de la Torre was off campus Thursday.

A CSU administration spokesperson provided a written statement to KPBS, which said; “The CSU is in contract negotiations with UAW and will continue to negotiate in good faith and work toward an outcome that is agreeable for both parties as soon as possible — with the express goals of reaching an agreement that provides our employees fair and appropriate compensation within the funding that is available.”