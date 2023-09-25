Mayor John McCann's first State of the City address: What's next for Chula Vista?

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann will share his vision for the region’s second-largest city and provide an update on projects in his first State of the City address on Tuesday. McCann was elected to the position of mayor last year. There are several major projects and issues facing the city.

Harborside Park

Last year, the city temporarily closed Harborside Park and cleared a homeless encampment over concerns about public health and criminal activity. The park remains closed, and the city is exploring other options including adding housing to the park. Residents recently rallied earlier this month to have the park reopened.

Homelessness

Recently Mayor McCann received unanimous support from all members of the city council for the city to explore and adopt a homeless encampment policy like the one recently passed by the city of San Diego . This move comes as homelessness throughout the county continues to rise. In the South Bay, Chula Vista saw a 54% increase according to this year’s WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count , a federally required survey. It also comes after reports of increases on the number of people experiencing homelessness coming from San Diego to Chula Vista , in response to the encampment ban passed by the city of San Diego.

Mayor McCann told KPBS addressing the homeless crisis is a priority. He added the city has taken several steps including the creation of a homeless outreach team back in 2016, and the recent opening of the city's first shelter with 65 units that includes wrap-around services to help people get off the streets.

KPBS also asked the mayor about a report from the Voice of San Diego that said only a third of the units were in use at that shelter . The mayor said in part it was due to the city slowly bringing people in and to not overwhelm their efforts. He added the city expects to have all units filled by the end of the year.

The city also recently voted in favor of purchasing a hotel to provide housing for the unsheltered. Mayor McCann also said when it comes to assessing the needs, one size does not fit all.

Sebastian Martinez, executive director of Community Through Hope , told KPBS he does not see an encampment ban as the solution for the homeless crisis.

Higher Education & Development

Several South Bay leaders including Mayor McCann continue to push to bring a four-year university to the region. Under construction is the Chula Vista Bayfront project which is expected to have a large economic impact.



Where to watch

The State of the City address begins at 6 p.m. followed by a reception from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (outside Visitor’s Center) 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91915. It will not be aired live, but will be posted on the city’s website 48 hours after the event.

