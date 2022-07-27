Construction begins on Chula Vista bayfront hotel and convention center

The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is the cornerstone project of the 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront.

The project is expected to have a large economic impact on the South Bay and San Diego region. Local leaders hope it will attract visitors from throughout California and beyond.

“Once it's done it's supposed to create at least 4000 permanent jobs. And it's going to put about a billion dollars of money into the regional economy,” Port of San Diego Commissioner Ann Moore said.

The groundbreaking for the 1,600-room hotel and convention center marks the transition to the construction phase of the largest public-private partnership ever undertaken by the Port.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas joined community supporters to celebrate the occasion.

“There were days where we thought it wouldn't get done, but we worked it out and here we are today at this groundbreaking. Three years from now we’ll be cutting the ribbon on the completed hotel,” Casillas Salas said.

Mike Damron Shovels are displayed at the construction site of Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, July 27, 2022.

Decades in the making, the event marks the start of a development phase totaling $1.35 billion of investment.

“It's also really important because it provides public access to everybody in the community,” Moore said. “Pretty soon we’re going to have a brand new park here. We’re going to have a place where people can gather. We're going to have a place for people to come down and to be able to enjoy the waterfront.”

The first phase of construction will include the resort hotel and convention center, a new park and roads, a parking structure and supporting public infrastructure.

The hotel is currently projected to open in 2025.