Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Education

South Bay leaders to renew efforts to bring 4-year university to Chula Vista

By City News Service
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT
CHULA VISTA CITY HALL
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Chula Vista City Hall, October 21, 2021.

South Bay leaders will gather Friday to announce a new study intended to identify the academic programming needed to bring a four-year university to Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, Assemblyman David Alvarez, and Southwestern College Board President Roberto Alcantar will also sign a "collaborative agreement solidifying their commitment to bringing a four-year university to Chula Vista and addressing the educational needs of the community," on Friday.

According to a statement regarding the event, "Chula Vista is the only city of its size that does not have a public university and students often endure lengthy commutes, sometimes exceeding an hour, to reach institutions like University of California San Diego or San Diego State University."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
IMG_5785 (1).jpg
Education
RELATED: CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Jacob Aere

The study and collaborative efforts to bring a four-year university to the South Bay are the culmination of years of efforts.

From 2001 to 2015, Chula Vista assembled and acquired 383 acres of land for the University-Innovation District and in 2018, completed land entitlements. Assembly Bill 837 — authored by Assemblyman Alvarez — is intended to ensure the land is exempted from the Surplus Land Act securing its use for university and innovation purposes.

Tags

Education South Bay
More News