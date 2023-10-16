Undocumented Student Action Week brings resources and support to college campuses

Community college students who are undocumented are being supported on campuses across California this week.

Undocumented Student Action Week recognizes the stories, struggles and success of an estimated 100,000 students without legal status enrolled in California's public and independent colleges and universities.

On the second floor of the San Diego College of Continuing Education Cesar Chavez campus there is room 212. It is home of the Immigration Support Program, better known simply as the ISP.

Victor Gonzalez is the ISP counselor working with immigrants who are here from a variety of countries. Most of them are from Latin America, and many of them are undocumented.

“Being undocumented is very difficult. You share that information with people that you trust (like) to your family. The ISP is a family," Gonzalez said.

He is an undocumented indigenous Mexican national, brought to the United States by his parents when he was 11 years old. By the time he turned 17, they were deported and he was left alone to take care of himself.

Gonzalez said, “I still have those fears even though I’m protected. I have a work permit, but society still sees me as an undocumented student.”

Joel Coronado Joel Coronado (center) with his wife, Lizbeth, and their son, Jahlel, 11, following his graduation from San Diego City College in 2021, San Diego, Calif.

For Joel Coronado, “Being here undocumented was not a decision I made. It was circumstances. My wife in 2020, in the middle of COVID, got into a car accident."

Coronado is a Mexican citizen who traveled to San Diego with his family. He, his wife Lizbeth, and their son arrived in the U.S. in 2018 with visas. But she was in a car accident that led to a brain illness that required surgery costing thousands of dollars.

“It was so expensive. So, we had to take MediCal. When you take that you automatically have no visa (and become undocumented)," Coronado said.

He did manage to get his associate's degree from City College. Now he waits in an educational limbo not sure how he can regain legal status for his family.

He hopes to return for a bachelor’s degree in cyber security at City College someday.

Victor Gonzalez shares his personal story with students to encourage them. He fought for an education that started at Mesa College and then took him to San Diego State. He earned a bachelor's degree in social work and then a master's degree in counseling. He is also married and has two children he adores.

One of many success stories recognized during this week of action.