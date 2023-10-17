New bill to lower tuition for community college student crossing the border

Thousands of students cross the border every day from Mexico to go to community colleges in California. Right now, those students pay out-of-state tuition. But a bill just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom will change all that.

Assembly Bill 91 establishes a five-year pilot program to allow low-income students who live in Mexico to be eligible for in-state tuition rates at community colleges in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez, 18, is a dual citizen with a life and family in both Tijuana and San Diego. This fall, he started classes at Southwestern College. He plans to become a nurse working in health care.

“I want to work in a hospital, and when I leave here I will transfer to a four-year university and then get my masters, so I can start working and get a better future," Gonzalez said.

Students have to be non-residents of the United States and live within 45 miles of the California border. Data from the Community College Review showed the average annual tuition for a full-time California community college student taking 12 units each semester is $1,246. The cost jumps to an average of $6,603 for out-of-state students.

The 5-year pilot program begins on January 1, 2024. It includes Mexican students attending Cuyamaca College, Grossmont College, Imperial Valley College, Miracosta College, Miramar College, San Diego City College, San Diego Continuing Education, San Diego Mesa College, Palomar College, and Southwestern College.

Paulina Morales, 26, was born in San Diego, but lived most of her life in Tijuana. She is a sophomore studying sociology at Southwestern.

“Being able to have that experience to see both sides and both countries opens up our mindset," Morales said.

“It is like really a hardship to cross every day, and you’re literally crossing because you want to better yourself and your education," said Ana Aguilera, 19, who has dual citizenship and is in her second year attending Southwestern College.

“It is like really a hardship to cross every day, and you’re literally crossing because you want to better yourself and your education." Ana Aguilera, 19, has dual citizenship and is in her second year attending Southwestern College.

The cross-border collaboration created by AB 91 is considered an investment in education and the economy.

"We’re educating the broadest pool of our citizens to be able to have access to workforce opportunities that exist in the region. We know there are projected shortages of workers in certain industries," said Mark Sanchez, superintendent and president of Southwestern College.

According to the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, the County must double the number of people with post-secondary education by 2030 to meet the demands of its local economy. That equates to approximately 20,000 new skilled workers each year.