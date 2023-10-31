Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

NCTD awarded $144,000 for Oceanside pedestrian tunnel art and safety features

By City News Service
Published October 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM PDT
The entrance to one of the pedestrian tunnels at the Oceanside Transit Center is shown on Oct. 31, 2023.
Tania Thorne
/
KPBS
The entrance to one of the pedestrian tunnels at the Oceanside Transit Center is shown on Oct. 31, 2023.

The North County Transit District has been awarded $144,000 from the California Department of Transportation's Clean California Local Grant Program for a public art project and security features in the Oceanside Transit Center pedestrian tunnel, it was announced Monday.

"Beautifying public spaces with art has been shown to increase safety and security, improve the customer experience, create a sense of place, deter vandalism and enhance livability for residents," said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Council Member Jewel Edson. "This project will not only bring significant benefits to transit riders, it will also provide local residents with a cool new area to enjoy and be proud of."

The transit agency will work with nonprofit MainStreet Oceanside to develop a request for proposals for a mural artist. The project area will include the pedestrian entryway into the tunnel.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This tunnel project represents a wonderful collaboration with the local neighborhood, MainStreet Oceanside and NCTD to create a community inspired representation of Oceanside's unique history and diverse culture while increasing the space's desirability and enjoyment for both locals and visitors," said Jane Marshall, Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association and MainStreet Oceanside design committee liaison.

The funding is from the Clean California Local Grant Program, which includes $100 million Caltrans has allocated for communities to "beautify and improve transit centers, among other locations," a statement from the state agency reads.

In addition to the artwork, the $144,000 will allow NCTD to include security improvements such as cameras and speakers to "increase safety for pedestrians and to extend the lifespan of the art by discouraging vandalism," an NCTD statement reads.

According to NCTD, the total project cost is estimated to be around $231,000.

Tags

Arts & Culture North CountyTransportation
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News