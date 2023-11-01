Give Now
Volunteers stand guard over Hillcrest ofrenda

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist,  Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT
Karla Quezada-Torres guards the Hillcrest community ofrenda on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Karla Quezada-Torres guards the Hillcrest community ofrenda on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Beneath the towering Pride flag on the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue, smaller flags wave — brightly colored papel picados. Candles flicker around framed photos of dead loved ones, surrounded by their favorite treats: hot tamales, concha, Fireball whiskey and a lone cigarette. At the center, a pair of work gloves are folded, worn black with use.

Tucked among the frames are icons of the gay community Leslie Jordan, Betty White, Marsha P. Johnson, and Mexican singer Juan Gabriel.

The offerings create an altar to the dead and a vibrant illustration of the intersection between Latinx and LGBTQ+ cultures. It was first built for Día de Muertos last year, but was vandalized. Photos smashed and items stolen.

On Wednesday morning, a woman crowned in flowers — symbols of life’s fragility and impermanence — sits guard.

Karla Quezada-Torres said she is one of a dozen volunteers who have been guarding the ofrenda in shifts, all day and night.

A visitor approaches the ofrenda on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
A visitor approaches the Hillcrest community ofrenda on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

She said the people who vandalized it last year didn’t understand its significance. They sit at guard this year not just to prevent it from happening again, but to educate the community on the purpose of the ofrenda.

“Having a community ofrenda gives us that opportunity to grieve together,” she said. “To share the stories of our loved ones. And sometimes that takes a lot more strength and courage and an opportunity to embrace each other during a moment of pain.”

She welcomed anyone, regardless of identity, to visit and contribute to the ofrenda.

“Ofrenda,” she said, “is for everyone.”

Many of the faces in this ofrenda are noticeably young. Quezada-Torres said that reflects death by suicide, homicide and AIDS among the LGBTQ+ community.

Still, she said, even more than grieving, they celebrate their lives.

The Hillcrest community ofrenda is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
The Hillcrest community ofrenda is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Arts & Culture LGBTQ+LatinxHolidays
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
