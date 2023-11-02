San Diego Blood Bank will donate meals to food bank for every donation in November

The San Diego Blood Bank will offer blood donors a way to double their impact in the community this month by saving lives and feeding families in need, it was announced Thursday.

People can donate blood at a San Diego Blood Bank donor center or mobile blood drive through Nov. 30 and afterward, San Diego Blood Bank will provide five meals to The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to feed families in need.

"The simple act of donating blood this month can impact multiple lives of those in need," said Claudine Van Gonka, blood bank communications director. "This is a great way for people to double their impact as we head into the holiday season."

Chris Carter, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank vice president of communications said the donations were vital to keeping the food bank running during the holiday season "since [it] is continuing to feed nearly 400,000 people facing food insecurity every month in communities throughout San Diego County.

"On behalf of the Food Bank's staff and family of volunteers, we thank the San Diego Blood Bank and its donors for supporting our mission in the community," Carter said.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or by calling 619-400-8251.