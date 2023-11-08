Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Upcoming Vista homeless shelter receives millions in state funding for operating costs

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published November 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM PST

A joint effort to shelter the homeless in Vista and Encinitas has just received $5 million in state funding to cover operational costs for the next three years.

“This is the first of its kind in that two cities are funding one program directly,” said Jonathan Lung, the homeless services program manager for the city of Vista.

Lung said the new shelter will function as a low-barrier, non-congregate center.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Interfaith Community Services' Turk Center, a former motel that's been converted to a post-hospitalization recuperative care center, as photographed on Sept. 5, 2023.
Living
RELATED: Vista City Council to hold emergency meeting over shortage of homeless shelter beds
Alexander Nguyen

From the outside, it could easily be mistaken for a pair of apartment buildings.

“With each building there are two floors. Each floor has six total single-room occupancy units, one shared kitchen and two shared restrooms. And there are a total of four floors between the two buildings,” Lung said.

Each room can fit two beds so the shelter will be able to house up to 48 people at once.

Vista residents will occupy 18 of the rooms, and six will go to Encinitas residents experiencing homelessness.

The plan is to transport residents from Encinitas in a variety of ways to the Vista shelter.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The frontside of Vista's upcoming homeless shelter are pictured in the two nearest buildings, Nov. 8, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The frontside of Vista's upcoming homeless shelter are pictured in the two nearest buildings, Nov. 8, 2023.
Cars parked at the Vista Civic Center parking lot on the Eucalyptus Avenue side. May 10, 2023
Local
RELATED: Vista’s first safe parking lot opens to assist with homelessness
Tania Thorne

“The regional solutions approach does make a lot of sense because people aren't homeless only within a city boundary,” said state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-38th District.

The new site is for adults of both genders, including couples, who will be referred by homeless outreach teams. It will not accept walk-up requests for shelter.

Interfaith Community Services CEO Greg Anglea has been a leading figure in North County's homeless solutions for years.

“There’s a huge lack of shelter beds in North San Diego County. So we really critically need more places for people who are trying to overcome homelessness,” he said.

Anglea estimates that there are a total of 250 shelter beds across all North County cities. He said that number is closer to 100 for low-barrier shelter bed options.

“For every 10 people experiencing homelessness in North County there’s one shelter bed,” Anglea said.

Lung said an operator for the new center will be recommended to Vista city council on January 9. He expects homeless residents will start moving into the shelter in early spring of 2024.

Tags

Local HomelessnessNorth County
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News