High-wind warning continues in San Diego County

More heavy breezes in several areas of San Diego County are expected Monday and overnight into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning effective until 2 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway and mountain areas.

Northeast winds are anticipated to reach their peak on Monday before dying down slightly on Tuesday.

In low-lying areas, wind speeds could reach up to 15 to 25 mph with individual gusts of about 50 mph, the NWS said. Meanwhile, San Diego mountains could see winds around 25 to 35 mph, with individual gusts of about 55 mph.

Forecasters said inland valley areas will see highs in the upper 70s, while coastal cities are likely to see highs around the upper 60s to low 70s. Mountain were expected to be in the low 50s to low 60s.

"Travel will be hazardous, especially for high-profile vehicles on highways and interchanges," the NWS reported.

The NWS advised the public to use caution when driving in the areas under warning.