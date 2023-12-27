Water contact closures, advisories listed for county beaches

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list on Wednesday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar;

— Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa;

— Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

— Mission Bay, Mission Point Park;

— Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

— Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

