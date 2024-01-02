San Diego County awards $42 million to 9 affordable housing developments

San Diego County has awarded $42 million to nine affordable housing developments intended to provide 872 new homes, it was announced on Tuesday.

The developments came from a pool of 24 proposal requests totaling more than $89 million for affordable housing across the region. The distribution of the funds was previously approved by the County Board of Supervisors.

According to a county statement, of the nine developments, three will be on county excess land and two on publicly owned land belonging to the MTS. The remainder are on private property.

The developments approved include:

— Navajo Family Apartments: 7005 Navajo Road, San Diego. Total of 45 units, eight for extremely low income. The developer is Community Housing Works and the project was awarded $2.72 million;

— Terrasini: 5255 Mt. Etna Drive, San Diego. Total of 95 units, 10 for extremely low income. The developer is Chelsea Investment Corporation and the project was awarded $7.25 million;

— Spring Street Trolley Station: 4250 Spring St., La Mesa. Total of 150 units, 33 for extremely low income. The developer is Affirmed Housing Group and the project was awarded $2 million;

— Beyer Boulevard Trolley Village: 4055 Beyer Blvd., San Diego Total of 100 units, 30 for extremely low income. The developer is Affirmed Housing Group and the project was awarded $3 million;

— Mission Village: 213 & 225 W Elder St., Fallbrook. Total of 61 units, 30 for extremely low income. The developer is San Diego Community Housing Corporation and National CORE and the project was awarded $7.9 million;

— 73rd Street Apartments: 5001 73rd St., San Diego. Total of 120 units, 38 for extremely low income. The developer is Eden Housing and the project was awarded $6.9 million;

— Kindred: 1501/1555 6th Ave., San Diego. Total of 124 units, 63 for extremely low income. The developer is BRIDGE Housing and the project was awarded $4 million;

— Paseo Del Rey Apartments: 610 Paseo Del Rey, Chula Vista. Total of 96 units, 33 for extremely low income. The developer is Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation and the project was awarded $8 million; and

— Southwest Village: 323, 333-335, 337-338 Willie James Jones Ave., San Diego. Total of 81 units, 23 for extremely low income. The developer is Related California and the project was awarded $854,322.

According to the county, since 2017, it has invested more than $235 million in affordable housing, including using county excess property and its Innovative Housing Trust Fund. A total of 1,660 new units have opened since that date. There are an additional 2,926 units on the way.

"When all the developments in the pipeline are complete, the total number of affordable units supported by the county will reach nearly 7,600," a statement from the county read. "This is expected to provide homes to more than 16,700 people."