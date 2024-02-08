Padres release details on Peter Seidler celebration of life, jersey patch

The San Diego Padres unveiled additional details Thursday regarding the planned celebration of life scheduled next month for late owner and chairman Peter Seidler, as well as the jersey patch honoring Seidler that will be worn by Padres players throughout the entirety of the 2024 season.

The March 23 event will be held at 1 p.m. at Petco Park, with Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo serving as Master of Ceremonies.

The celebration will be attended by current and former Padres players, team and league executives, family members, local dignitaries and more.

Courtesy of the San Diego Padres The San Diego Padres will honor the late Peter Seidler with a special patch with the initials "PS" in a heart shown in this undated photo of a Padres jersey.

Admission will be free for fans, though digital tickets will need to be claimed and will be made available starting Thursday, Feb. 29. Parking will also be free in neighboring Padres-controlled lots, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade.

The jersey patch players will wear this season features Seidler's initials, "PS," inside a heart. The team says Seidler's children are behind the concept and that the patches will be displayed over the hearts of this year's Padres jerseys.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at the celebration of life will receive a free jersey patch. Seating will be available on a first-come, first- served basis.

The patch will also be available for sale at the Padres Team Store at Petco Park, with proceeds benefiting the Padres Foundation, as well as the Peter Seidler Legacy Projects benefiting underserved communities in San Diego and northern Baja California.