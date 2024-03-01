Free STEAM expo encourages careers for students of all ages with experiments and exhibits

The annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo is so big this year that it will be held at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

It’s free to everyone and open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event even encourages children to bring their parents.

Charlotte Light, 4, and her friend Levi Beal, 4, are transitional kindergarten students who got a preview of one of the science booths on Friday.

Charlotte’s mom works for Illumina, the expo’s presenting sponsor .

“Our goal by coming here is to connect with learners and San Diegans to be able to introduce them to the love and inspiration of science," she said.

There will be dozens of hands-on learning experiences, interactive activities and live musical performances — all things science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

General Atomics will host a high-temperature fusion show. Rick Lee is one of the company's veteran scientists who leads experiments.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Scientist Rick Lee (right) conducts an experiment on a bed of nails with his colleague, Alexander Nagy (lying down), in preparation for Saturday's Festival of Science and Engineering Expo at Snapdragon Stadium.

He is excited to share with students of all ages.

"Science is simply understanding nature and nature’s laws. I’ll try to get them interested in it so they can perpetuate understanding nature," Lee said.

New to the event this year is a College and Career Connections booth, where middle and high school students can meet with higher education and industry partners. A special "Understanding College Life" presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also, there is an art pavilion, where students and community groups will showcase their creative work.

Charlotte Light is torn at the moment between a career in dance and scientific discovery. She said maybe she'D become a ballerina scientist. That way, she said, "I can do science and dance at the same time."