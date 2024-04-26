SANDAG appoints Caltrans District 11 chief deputy director as its new CEO

The San Diego Association of Governments announced Friday that it has appointed Mario Orso, the current chief deputy director of Caltrans District 11, as its new CEO.

Orso takes over following the 2023 resignation of Hasan Ikhrata, which prompted a nationwide search for the regional planning agency's next chief. His three-year contract with SANDAG will begin June 17.

"Our board made a commitment to select a proven leader with decades of experience to prioritize our community's needs, and today, I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled that commitment," said SANDAG and San Diego County Supervisor Chairwoman Nora Vargas in a statement. "Mr. Orso is dedicated to the people of this region and has demonstrated his commitment by successfully building teams, delivering major infrastructure projects and bringing hundreds of millions of dollars to the San Diego region. He embodies the qualities we were searching for in a leader and I am confident we have found a CEO who will be forward thinking, collaborative and fiscally responsible."

Orso has spent more than 32 years at Caltrans. Prior to his post as chief deputy director of District 11 — which includes San Diego County — he served as its corridor project director for the South County and Trade Corridors, the district's first Native American Liaison, and intergovernmental review branch chief and project manager.

"As a resident of this region, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead SANDAG. In partnership with the board, we will be laser focused on our core mission and commitments to the people of the San Diego region," said Orso. "With more than 200 projects underway, our partnerships are going to be more important than ever to make the most of our investments to improve mobility, equity, safety and our economy."